A 'Shakespeare in the Park' performance of 'Julius Caesar,' in which the Roman dictator is dressed like Donald Trump has stirred up so much controversy that it is losing sponsors.Delta Airlines and Bank of America are dropping their support for the free Central Park performance.In it, the President Trump look-alike is knifed in the play's famous assassination scene. The public theater has said the production, which runs through June 18th, in no way advocates violence towards anyone.However, Bank of America says the performance was intended to provoke and offend. Delta added that it 'crosses the line on standards and good taste.'