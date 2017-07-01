TRENDING

Plus-sized model catches man sitting next to her on airplane fat-shaming her, calls him out

(Credit: Natalie Hage/Facebook)

Kaylee Merchak
LOS ANGELES, California (WTVD) --
A plus-size model is speaking out after she was mocked for her weight by a fellow passenger on a flight.

Natalie Hage was on an American Airlines flight headed to Los Angles when she quickly became involved in an altercation with the man sitting next to her.

Hage said she paid almost $70 extra for a seat with extra leg room.

However, the seat made the model anxious because it was a middle seat and she didn't want to become the talk of the flight, but once she boarded the plane, all of her fears came true.

She said as soon as she sat down, the man sitting beside her began loudly "huffing, sighing, and readjusting himself in his seat," and then began furiously texting someone.

Hage said the man would purposefully turn his phone away from her so she couldn't read his text messages.

So, when he turned his phone towards her again, Hage took a quick peak and was hurt by what she saw.

"Hopefully she didn't have any Mexican food," one of the texts read. To which the man replied, " I think she ate a Mexican."



As Hage snapped a photo, the man was typing, "If the news reports a DWF airbus A321 leaving a runway without rotating that would be my flight."

The man also claimed Hage was squishing him, causing him to leave a mark on the window.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Hage claims she told the man on her right what was going on and asked if he'd switch with her but he "laughed and refused."

"That's fine, it's not his issue," she said in an Instagram post. "This is a fat person's daily reality and not just on a plane. This is on a bus, standing in line at the grocery store, at a concert, (and) on the internet. You can be completely in your own space, not bothering anyone, and people will still f*ck with you and try to hurt you. All you can do is know you haven't done anything wrong just by existing and to move on. This just makes me a mixture of enraged and super sad."

In the video shared on her Facebook page, Hage confroted the man, saying she knew he had been talking about her.

Following their interaction, the man apologized to Hage offered to take her out to dinner.



Within a few hours, Hage had received an outpour of support on her Instagram and Facebook accounts.

In a special Instagram post, she thanked everyone for their kind words and support.



"I wanted to say hello to everyone new joining my neck of the woods. Thank you so so so much for the messages and comments overflowing with kindness. My heart is full. I didn't want to leave y'all hanging - I actually ended up saying something to him when we landed. I couldn't NOT speak up. I'm so tired of fat people being a social punching bag. I won't stand for it. I hope this dude learned something today.

Storyful contributed to this post.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsviraltextingfatdigital videotrendingbuzzworthyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRENDING
Dad posts empowering selfie of son with heart defect
Photo celebrates mom's rainbow baby while honoring those she lost
Dog lost for months reunited with owners
Cute puppy refuses to walk on hot day
More trending
NEWS
2 in critical condition after 25 shot at Little Rock nightclub
Dead man found on train track in Charlotte
Missing diver medevaced by USCG dies
Wake County checkpoint results in 12 DWI offenses
More News
Top Stories
Fayetteville police investigate homicide
Dead man found on train track in Charlotte
3 teens arrested for throwing rocks at cars
I-95 now cleared after crash caused traffic backups
Body of missing boy allegedly killed by father found
Wake County checkpoint results in 12 DWI offenses
Former UNC Chancellor, Paul Hardin dies at age 86
Show More
1 dead in Johnston County car crash
Little Rock Police: Several injured after nightclub shooting
Woman desperate for answers after family vanishes in Mexico
Officers who saved women talk about what happened
Records detail missing money from Register of Deeds office
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
Diane Wilson completes Raleigh Half Ironman
More Photos