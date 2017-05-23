The Department of Homeland Security says there are no credible threats to American music venues following Monday night's terrorist attack in Manchester, England, but security has been beefed up in places like New York City.PNC Arena is preparing to host thousands of people for the Chainsmokers concert Wednesday night, and security will be tight.Starting Wednesday, visitors will see several K9s roaming the venue during events.PNC said more than 300 security and staff members participate in rigorous safety training throughout the year.The venue also works closely with Raleigh police.More than 30 officers along PNC's own in-house security monitor each event."When the event starts particularly, we really pay attention to what's happening, any activity outside the building along with inside the building," said Gale Force Sports and Entertainment President, Don Waddell. "You can probably never say you can prevent something, but I think we're taking good measurements, and we always have taken good measurements to try to make this a safe place for our customers to come to."Waddell said at least three security guards patrol the arena grounds around the clock.He said every door in the building, including those on the outside are monitored by more than 100 security cameras.PNC is hoping to approve $250,000 next month to add additional security cameras to the arena.In light of the Manchester attack, they say if you see something, say something, and know your exits.