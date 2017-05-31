  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
    Full Story
NEWS

Police: 2 North Carolina teen girls used dating site to steal men's cars

(Photo/Shutterstock)

GREENSBORO, North Carolina --
Authorities say two North Carolina teenage girls are believed to behind at least four known car thefts.

News outlets report that a 15-year-old girl and 16-year-old girl were arrested Friday evening while riding in a stolen car.

A news release from the Guilford County Sheriff's Office says the girls used the dating site Plenty of Fish and pretended they were older to meet men. The men would travel to a High Point neighborhood to pick up the teens and take them back to their residences. When the victims became distracted, the girls would steal their car keys and flee in the vehicles.

The 16-year-old faces several vehicle theft-related charges and similar charges are pending for the 15-year old.

It's unclear if they have lawyers.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newscar theftauto theftonline datingGreensboro
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Democrats, environmentalists blast idea US could leave the Paris accord
What to know about the Paris Agreement, possible US withdrawal
Trump likely to withdraw US from Paris climate accord
At least 90 killed, Americans among wounded after bomb rips through Kabul
LeBron James' home vandalized with racial slur
More News
Top Stories
Firefighters rescue suspect who fell into creek during chase
Boost to the military: What Trump's budget means for NC
Private school bus runs off road, into woods in Cary
LeBron James' home vandalized with racial slur
Police investigate decomposed body found in NC apartment
Trump tweet on 'negative press covfefe' triggers internet frenzy
Caterpillar laying off 85 workers in North Carolina
Show More
Man took photos of child in bathroom, Durham police say
NC government spending bill heading to House budget panel
At least 90 killed, Americans among wounded after bomb rips through Kabul
Warm, humid conditions stick around as showers move in
Planned development a game-changer for Cary
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Sampson County storm damage
PHOTOS: Henderson factory fire
PHOTOS: Raleigh firefighters battle townhome complex blaze
PHOTOS: Storm damage in Sampson County
More Photos