Fayetteville Police Department: 3 officers involved in fatal standoff shooting

Gatson reportedly told crisis negotiators he had a gun and would shoot the officers

By
FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Fayetteville's police chief said Friday that the man involved in near-eight-hour deadly standoff with officers Thursday said he wouldn't go back to jail.

Patrick Earl Gatson, who barricaded himself inside an apartment in the 100 block of Sycamore Court, was shot by an officer after he said he would killed the officers.



The 32-year-old was taken to the hospital Thursday evening, where he died from his injuries.

Patrick Earl Gatson



On Friday, Fayetteville Police Chief Anthony Kelly said three officers involved in the incident - 44-year-old Officer Joseph "Joey" Delpizzo, 28-year-old Officer Aaron Hunt, and 42-year-old Officer Shawn Collins - have been placed on administrative leave.



Police went to Gatson's apartment around 10 a.m. Thursday in an attempt to serve him with a warrant for common law robbery. Authorities said Gatson refused to come outside.

On Friday, Kelly said Gatson wasn't cooperating.

WATCH: Fayetteville Police hold Friday morning's news conference on standoff
Fayetteville police news conference on Friday



After nearly eight hours, SWAT officers began searching the four apartments in the duplex. Authorities said Gatson was using the attic to move through the apartments and evading officers.

Police sent in a robot and even used a smoke grenade in an attempt to get Gatson out.

Following the incident, crisis negotiator Darry Whitaker said he and his partner, Capt. Robert Ramirez tried using Gatson's mother and sister to encourage him to turn himself in peacefully.

Kelly said Friday that Gatson's family pleaded with him to surrender, but he would not listen to reason.

Gatson reportedly told crisis negotiators he had a gun and would shoot the officers if they came inside. He also said the officers would have to shoot and kill him if he came outside.

A police tactical unit at the scene of the standoff.



Kelly said the officers had to take off their body camera's in order to crawl around in the attic and find Gatson.

An officer found Gatson hiding in a closet after coming down from the attic. Kelly said Gatson, who had a long rifle with a scope and a magazine, told the officer he had a gun.

"Right now no footage of shooting ... still sifting through," Kelly said.
WATCH: Fayetteville Police hold Thursday evening news conference on standoff
Police Chief Anthony Kelly gave an update on the Fayetteville officer-involved shooting with a barricaded suspect

Tillerson: Pre-emptive military action against N. Korea an option
Son charged in death of Cary woman
Ambulance thief runs over, kills EMT in New York
NC Senate bill would fine slow drivers in the left lane
