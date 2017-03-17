FPD: man inside of building said he wasn't going back to prison... was going to shoot officers, among other things — Julie Wilson (@JulieABC11) March 17, 2017

FPD: 3 officers were involved with shooting... officers on administrative leave. — Julie Wilson (@JulieABC11) March 17, 2017

A police tactical unit at the scene of the standoff.

Fayetteville's police chief said Friday that the man involved in near-eight-hour deadly standoff with officers Thursday said he wouldn't go back to jail.Patrick Earl Gatson, who barricaded himself inside an apartment in the 100 block of Sycamore Court, was shot by an officer after he said he would killed the officers.The 32-year-old was taken to the hospital Thursday evening, where he died from his injuries.On Friday, Fayetteville Police Chief Anthony Kelly said three officers involved in the incident - 44-year-old Officer Joseph "Joey" Delpizzo, 28-year-old Officer Aaron Hunt, and 42-year-old Officer Shawn Collins - have been placed on administrative leave.Police went to Gatson's apartment around 10 a.m. Thursday in an attempt to serve him with a warrant for common law robbery. Authorities said Gatson refused to come outside.On Friday, Kelly said Gatson wasn't cooperating.After nearly eight hours, SWAT officers began searching the four apartments in the duplex. Authorities said Gatson was using the attic to move through the apartments and evading officers.Police sent in a robot and even used a smoke grenade in an attempt to get Gatson out.Following the incident, crisis negotiator Darry Whitaker said he and his partner, Capt. Robert Ramirez tried using Gatson's mother and sister to encourage him to turn himself in peacefully.Kelly said Friday that Gatson's family pleaded with him to surrender, but he would not listen to reason.Gatson reportedly told crisis negotiators he had a gun and would shoot the officers if they came inside. He also said the officers would have to shoot and kill him if he came outside.Kelly said the officers had to take off their body camera's in order to crawl around in the attic and find Gatson.An officer found Gatson hiding in a closet after coming down from the attic. Kelly said Gatson, who had a long rifle with a scope and a magazine, told the officer he had a gun."Right now no footage of shooting ... still sifting through," Kelly said.