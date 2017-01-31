NEWS

Police believe 50-60 guns stolen in 'organized' gun show theft

File photo (AP Photo/Danny Johnston)

GREENSBORO, North Carolina --
After interviewing nearly 300 vendors at the annual Greensboro Gun and Knife Show, Greensboro detectives confirm at least 23 guns were stolen between midnight Saturday and 5 a.m. Sunday morning, WGHP reports.

Police are waiting to hear back regarding one vendor's inventory but believe anywhere between 50-60 guns were stolen.

In a press release, police sent out a list of the make and model of the 23 confirmed guns. Police located two rifles and a handgun in a bushy area right outside the Greensboro Coliseum, where the gun show is held.



The Greensboro Coliseum provides overnight security for the event, but gun vendors are liable for any stolen property per gun show rules and regulations. Greensboro police say two unarmed security guards were working that night, one outside patrolling and one inside.

There is no word on suspects yet in this investigation, but police are characterizing the heist as "organized."

The gun shows organizer says vendors usually lock up and secure guns to tables overnight. In the 37 years the gun show has been in Greensboro, the organizer says there has never been a theft of this size.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

