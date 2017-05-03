The Raleigh Police Department has charged a man with murder in the death of an elderly woman.On April 29, an ambulance was called to the 2300 block of Bertie Drive for a report of a person falling down stairs. Eighty-year-old Renee Costa was taken to WakeMed where she died May 1.At first, there were no signs of foul play, but after getting more information, Raleigh detectives have charged 40-year-old Andreas Peter Bastas with murder in Costa's death.