The Raleigh Police Department has charged a man with murder in the death of an elderly woman.
On April 29, an ambulance was called to the 2300 block of Bertie Drive for a report of a person falling down stairs. Eighty-year-old Renee Costa was taken to WakeMed where she died May 1.
At first, there were no signs of foul play, but after getting more information, Raleigh detectives have charged 40-year-old Andreas Peter Bastas with murder in Costa's death.
Raleigh police say report of elderly woman falling down stairs was false - man charged with murder
NEWS
More News
Top Stories