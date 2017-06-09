Police arrest 1 of 2 men sought in Subway robbery

Durham Police Department have made an arrest in the armed robbery of a Subway restaurant in November 2016.Police arrested Malik Shackleford, 18, on Tuesday afternoon on Stadium Drive.He is being held in the Durham County Jail under a $55,000 bond.The other suspect being sought, Jaquantay Bullock, 21, is not in custody.Police say Bullock and Shackleford, along with a third suspect wore red bandannas over their faces and carried guns when they entered the Subway at 2120 Avondale Drive shortly before 11 p.m. on November 13.The three men took cash and a phone from an employee. They are believed to have left in a Nissan Pathfinder that had been reported stolen in Alamance County.Bullock and Shackleford are both charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy and possession of a stolen vehicle. The third person has not been identified.Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Investigator J. Walsh at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29248 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.