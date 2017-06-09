NEWS

Police arrest 1 of 2 men sought in Subway robbery

Jaquantay Bullock, left, and Malik Shackleford. (Durham Police Department)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Durham Police Department have made an arrest in the armed robbery of a Subway restaurant in November 2016.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Police arrested Malik Shackleford, 18, on Tuesday afternoon on Stadium Drive.

He is being held in the Durham County Jail under a $55,000 bond.

The other suspect being sought, Jaquantay Bullock, 21, is not in custody.

Police say Bullock and Shackleford, along with a third suspect wore red bandannas over their faces and carried guns when they entered the Subway at 2120 Avondale Drive shortly before 11 p.m. on November 13.

The three men took cash and a phone from an employee. They are believed to have left in a Nissan Pathfinder that had been reported stolen in Alamance County.

Bullock and Shackleford are both charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy and possession of a stolen vehicle. The third person has not been identified.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Investigator J. Walsh at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29248 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newssubwayarmed robberydurham policecrime stoppersarrestDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Durham Police seek two men wanted in Subway robbery
NEWS
DPD officers cleared in shooting, residents don't buy it
Senate Judiciary Committee asks for copies of leaked memos
Trump slams 'critics' in his first commencement address as president
Wakefield High teens describe 'senior prank' gone wrong
More News
Top Stories
Wakefield High teens describe 'senior prank' gone wrong
DPD officers cleared in shooting, residents don't buy it
Sub teacher let go after claim she slapped first-grader
Security cameras catch renegade driver in Durham County
Rocky Mount teacher accused of having sex with students
Car break-ins have residents in Fayetteville on edge
Dad saves 2-year-old son after 'dry drowning' tragedy
Show More
Daughter of Goldsboro woman found in freezer sentenced
Law officers chase down Durham man wanted in burglaries
4 in Fayetteville charged with secret peeping
Fed up with owners, DEQ takes control of Woodlake Dam
School cupcakes possibly tainted with bodily fluids
More News
Photos
Diane Wilson completes Raleigh Half Ironman
PHOTOS: Sampson County storm damage
PHOTOS: Henderson factory fire
PHOTOS: Raleigh firefighters battle townhome complex blaze
More Photos