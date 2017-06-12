NEWS

Fayetteville police: Asian restaurant burglar strikes again

Fayetteville police believe the man accused of robbing several Asian-owned restaurants has struck again. (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Fayetteville police believe the man accused of robbing several Asian-owned restaurants has struck again.

Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department's Property Unit are investigating two new burglaries.

Authorities said the robberies occurred Sunday morning at the Super King Buffet located in the 500 block of North McPherson Church Road and the Panda House, located in the 7000 block of Raeford Road.

During the burglaries, the suspect shattered the glass of the front door, entered the business, and then stole an undisclosed amount of money.

Investigators said the suspect in these cases matches descriptions from previously reported Asian-owned restaurant burglaries that occurred within Fayetteville.

The suspect is described as a black male, with a beard, wearing a hoodie, and dark colored jeans.

The suspect is also believed to be operating a light colored four-door hatchback sedan.



Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for anonymous tips leading to the identity of the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective A. Dickinson with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 709-7812 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.
