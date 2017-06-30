Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a 22-year-old Wake Forest man.Anthony Kohl Dickerson was last seen Thursday around 9 p.m. along the 1100 block of Chillmark Avenue in Wake Forest.Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for Dickerson, who suffers from a cognitive impairment.He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, gray gym shorts, white socks and no shoes.Anyone with information about Dickerson's whereabouts is asked to call the Wake Forest Police Department at (919) 554-6150.