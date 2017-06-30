NEWS

Police asking for help in finding missing 22-year-old Wake Forest man

Anthony Kohl Dickerson (Wake Forest Police Department)

WAKE FOREST, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a 22-year-old Wake Forest man.

Anthony Kohl Dickerson was last seen Thursday around 9 p.m. along the 1100 block of Chillmark Avenue in Wake Forest.

Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for Dickerson, who suffers from a cognitive impairment.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, gray gym shorts, white socks and no shoes.

Anyone with information about Dickerson's whereabouts is asked to call the Wake Forest Police Department at (919) 554-6150.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newssilver alertWake Forest
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump's travel ban goes into partial effect
'Morning Joe' hosts respond to Trump's attacks
Manhunt underway after Pennsylvania teen shot dead in suspected road rage incident
Health care overhaul: The last lunch, and no agreement
More News
Top Stories
Police investigating deadly shooting at Durham apartment
Officer helps woman after stopping her for speeding
Can you solve the mystery of this flag?
'Morning Joe' hosts respond to Trump's attacks
Woman who pleaded guilty to running over US sailor: 'I deeply regret what happened'
The great Sam Perkins is giving back in Chapel Hill
RDU releases surveillance photos of missing woman
Show More
Sex assault charge against UNC football player dropped
Apex man accused of assaulting girl in her sleep
New ownership for broken Woodlake Dam?
Parts of I-95 to be widened
New law now makes it harder to get certain opioid drugs
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
Diane Wilson completes Raleigh Half Ironman
More Photos