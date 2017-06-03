Police: Body found behind vacant house in Lumberton

Lumberton police are investigating after a body was found Saturday behind a vacant residence.Around 10:30 a.m. the Lumberton Police Department located the body of a female behind a vacant home at 608 East 8th Street.Authorities said the body is badly decomposed.An autopsy will be performed by the North Carolina Medical Examiner's Office, where they will determine the woman's identity and her cause of death.Detectives from the Lumberton Police Department along with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and an investigator for the Robeson County District Attorney's Office worked the crime scene.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jennifer White or Detective David Williford at the Lumberton Police Department (910) 671-3845.