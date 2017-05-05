NEWS

Police: Cary robber may be behind 3 Raleigh ones, too

Police think a man who robbed a woman in Cary on Thursday may have also robbed 3 Raleigh eateries a day earlier.

CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Cary Police said a woman was robbed at a motel Thursday night and the suspect may be connected to various other robberies across the Triangle.

It happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. at the Extended Stay at 600 Weston Parkway.

The victim told police the man displayed a weapon, robbed her of money and fled in a vehicle.

No one was hurt.

Police think the robbery may be connected to other crimes, including a robbery earlier Thursday in Morrisville, and an April 26 robbery of a Circle K in Cary near the motel robbery.

Cary Police are also working with Raleigh Police to investigate possible connections to a trio of robberies on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh on Wednesday night.

