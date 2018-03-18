  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Police chief urges bombing suspect to surrender: 'Call us at 911'

M.L. NESTEL
Austin's police chief stood somberly at a podium Sunday with a direct plea to whoever unleashed an 11-day bombing campaign in his city.

"We hope this person or persons is watching," Brian Manley said, staring at the camera. "We hope you will reach out to us before anyone else is injured or anyone else is killed out of this event."

Manley said the three package bombings, which killed two people and injured two others earlier this month, "were meant to send a message."

He then assured that the bloodshed -- in which all of the victims were black or Hispanic -- had garnered "worldwide attention." Law enforcement members from all over have taken notice, Manley added.

Manley then said he wanted to tap into the psyche of the bomber or bombers.

"We want to understand what brought you to this point," he said. "And we want to listen to you."

He asked that whoever schemed to set these bombs should call 911 or reach out to the authorities through the police department's website.

Draylen Mason, 17, who was an orchestral musician and notable essay winner, and Anthony Stephan House, a 39-year-old father, died in the attacks.

There were also two victims who survived the attacks: One is a 75-year-old woman who remains in critical condition and the other is a woman in her 40s.

Authorities were investigating the bombings as a possible hate crime.

"[We're] not ruling hate out at this time," he said.

Meanwhile, Manley said the reward for information leading to the suspect or suspects had been increased to $100,000.

That's in addition to Gov. Greg Abbott's $15,000 reward.

Since the explosions occurred, Manley said the Austin Police Department has received help from an estimated 500 federal agents from various departments, 735 suspicious packages had been reported, 236 interviews have been logged, and 435 leads have been checked out.

Manley emphasized that he wants more tips to come in and that to solve this case it will take "the public's assistance."

And no tip or potential clue is too small or inconsequential, he added.

"You may have the one piece of information that puts us ahead," said Manley.

He also said law enforcement has a better understanding of the "construction of these bombs and their components" after the material evidence had been analyzed in a laboratory overseen by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
Show More
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
Update: Woman reunited with missing wedding ring
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos