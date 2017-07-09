U.S. & WORLD

Police: Dad smoked pot while kids played outside naked

EMBED </>More Videos

A father in Maine was arrested after his children were found playing outside naked. (KTRK)

LYMAN, Maine --
A father in Maine is facing child endangerment charges after his two kids were found wandering naked around their neighborhood.

Troopers say Christopher Peare was playing video games and smoking pot before his arrest Thursday night.

His 2 and 3-year-old daughters apparently climbed out a window from his mobile home, reports WGME-TV.

Investigators say Peare had no idea that the girls were missing for more than 90 minutes.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Both children are okay and were later placed in the custody of other relatives.

Peare was charged with the same crime five years ago after an incident involving another child.

Related Topics:
newsbizarrechildrenmarijuanachild endangermentu.s. & worldMaine
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
Grinning Golden Retriever rides subway in luggage
Woman, animals killed after crash into SPCA building
Sheriff won't let deputies carry overdose antidote
Actor LaBeouf arrested in Georgia for public drunkenness
More u.s. & world
NEWS
Woman injured in officer-involved shooting on I-40
Iraqi Prime Minister Al-Abadi declares victory over ISIS in Mosul
Man killed in Raleigh stabbing
Cruz on GOP health reform: 'I believe we can get it done'
More News
Top Stories
Shifting sand could determine ownership of new island
Woman injured in officer-involved shooting on I-40
NC leaders remain hopeful for full Lumbee recognition
Man killed in Raleigh stabbing
NC mom furious after killed son's autopsy is delayed
Woman, animals killed after crash into SPCA building
FBI: Flight attendant broke wine bottle over man's head
Show More
NC priest arrested in road rage incident after pulling gun
NC police search for missing teen
'True Blood' star Nelsan Ellis dies at 39
Wilmington mom takes GenX worries into her own hands
Police: DNA links rapes in North and South Carolina
More News
Top Video
Woman injured in officer-involved shooting on I-40
Man killed in Raleigh stabbing
NC mom furious after killed son's autopsy is delayed
Man in critical condition after Fayetteville shooting
More Video