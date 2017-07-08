NEWS

Police: DNA links rapes in North and South Carolina

Lance Elam (image courtesy Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina --
Authorities say DNA taken from a man charged with a sexual assault in South Carolina has matched evidence from two sexual attacks at gunpoint in North Carolina.

Charlotte Police Lt. Melanie Peacock said at a news conference the two attacks where an intruder broke into homes in 2016 went unsolved even after investigators linked evidence linked the same person in the Charlotte attacks to a burglary in Midland, Texas.

But the break in the case came in April, when 30-year-old Lance Elam was charged in a sexual assault in Bluffton, South Carolina and his DNA matched the other crimes. Police say he has family in all three states.

Peacock says Elam is charged with rape and kidnapping in both Charlotte attacks. It wasn't known if he had a lawyer.
