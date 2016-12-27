NEWS

Police evacuate Trump Tower over stray bag of toys

(Photo/@cielo_celest via Twitter)

NEW YORK --
The lobby of Trump Tower has been cleared so police could investigate a so-called suspicious package that turned out to be an unattended backpack containing children's toys.

Video taken by a bystander and posted on Twitter showed people running through the lobby for the exits.

Police Department spokesman Stephen Davis said the backpack was found near the entrance to a Nike Town store in the building.



The bomb squad checked out the package and gave an "all clear" just after 5 p.m.

President-elect Donald Trump lives in the tower and has his offices there, though he is presently at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
