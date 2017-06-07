NEWS

Police find body in Thames River; 8th victim in London Bridge attack

British police said they were dealing with "incidents" on London Bridge and nearby Borough Market in the heart of the British capital Saturday. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)

LONDON --
Police searching for a French man who has been missing since the London Bridge attack say they have recovered a body from the River Thames.

The Metropolitan Police says the body was found Tuesday downstream from the bridge. The force says formal identification has not yet taken place, but Xavier Thomas' next of kin have been informed.

France's president later announced it was the third French death in London Bridge attack.

Thomas is the eighth person killed in the vehicle and knife attack. Almost 50 were injured.

Thomas, 45, was walking with his girlfriend over the bridge when the attack began on Saturday night.

Police said earlier that witness accounts suggested Thomas might have been thrown into the river.

Thomas' girlfriend was struck and seriously injured by the van.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newslondonu.s. & worldterror attack
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trial begins for teen accused of encouraging 18-year-old to commit suicide
Eric Trump funneled cancer charity money to his business: report
London Bridge terror attack victims
Arrest made in shooting death of 7-year-old in Durham
More News
Top Stories
Arrest made in shooting death of 7-year-old in Durham
Islamic State claims attacks on Iran parliament, shrine
Raleigh apartment residents vent at meeting about curfew
Wake school board has fingers crossed for funding needs
Raleigh man faces deportation as daughter battles cancer
Pregnant woman dies when son backs over her in minivan
Elections probe: Did Russian hacking effort reach NC?
Show More
Army entices soldiers with huge re-enlistment bonuses
Raleigh City Council wants attorney review of short-term rental plan
Hope Mills students honor slain classmate at graduation
Street-widening plans bringing relief to Cary drivers
Bill to nix concealed-carry permit causes rift
More News
Photos
Diane Wilson completes Raleigh Half Ironman
PHOTOS: Sampson County storm damage
PHOTOS: Henderson factory fire
PHOTOS: Raleigh firefighters battle townhome complex blaze
More Photos