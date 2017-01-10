Police find gunshot victim at northeast Raleigh gas station

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Raleigh Police Department officers responded to the Exxon store near the intersection of New Hope Church Road and Atlantic Avenue in connection with a reported gunshot wound.When they arrived, officers found a man who had sustained injuries to his legs. The victim was taken to WakeMed for treatment of the injuries, which were not believed to be life threatening.Police said it appears the shooting did not take place at the gas station, and that the victim arrived there after being shot.The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.