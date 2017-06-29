NEWS

Police find 'rare' meth lab at home in Fayetteville neighborhood

Fayetteville police went to the home on Ireland Drive near Madison Avenue after recieving a tip Wednesday night

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities are investigating after police say they found what they called a "rare" drug lab at a home in a Fayetteville neighborhood Wednesday night.

Police went to the house in the 2000 block of Ireland Drive near Madison Avenue around 10 p.m. after receiving a tip from a 911 caller that methamphetamine was being made in the home - which is near a church and an elementary school.



When officers arrived, they found one person at the scene. The person was taken into custody.

Details surrounding the arrest and investigation have not been released.

Fayetteville police told ABC11 that it is rare to find a meth lab within city limits. The home is located just feet away from the Cumberland County line.

"We had one of these before but it's been well over a year, I want to say two, or three," Sgt. Shawn Strepay with the Fayetteville Police Department said.

The Fayetteville Fire Department Hazmat Team, as well as the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation Clandestine Laboratory Response Team, are assisting investigators with the Fayetteville Police Department and the SBI.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Police closed Ireland Drive between Atlantic Avenue and Glenridge Road briefly overnight as part of the investigation.



Authorities say anyone with information about illegal narcotic activity is encouraged to contact Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

