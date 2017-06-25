A former Cary police officer was arrested Sunday after he reportedly tried to strangle a woman.According to police records, Michael William Amerson, 41, was arrested in the 700 block of Silver Stream Lane.City officials confirmed to ABC11 that Amerson was an officer from January 2011 to September 2012.He is charged with assault by strangulation and assault on a female.Police did not release any information about the relationship between the Amerson and the victim.