NEWS

Malia Obama stalked, harassed at New York internship, police say

FILE - President Barack Obama and his daughter Malia on April 7, 2016.

MANHATTAN, New York --
A Brooklyn man has been stalking and harassing former President Obama's oldest daughter, Malia, at her internship, officials said.

The 30-year-old man first went on April 10 to the Tribeca building where she interns at the Weinstein Company.

Officials said he begged her to marry him, using a sign, and was escorted out by the U.S. Secret Service.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

He was kicked out of a second building where she interns, this one in the West Village, on April 12.

Secret Service agents interviewed the man at his apartment the next day.

He was taken to a hospital for psychiatric evaluation.

Meanwhile, the Secret Service notified the New York City Police Department of the incident.
Related Topics:
newsmalia obamastalking
Load Comments
NEWS
Meet the people who prune marijuana and make a fortune at it
Twin otter pups born at Illinois Zoo
Bear warning in western NC after tent shredded
Sheriff says NC man broke baby's legs and ribs
More News
Top Stories
Sheriff says NC man broke baby's legs and ribs
Cousin on Hernandez's death: 'Something's not right'
Bear warning in western NC after tent shredded
How April 20 became a pot day
Small beer brewers losing fight to self-distribute
NOW OR NEVER: Clock is ticking for a local lotto winner
Man convicted of killing Chapel Hill woman seeks new trial
Show More
Person hurt after van overturns in Durham
Driver slams into front yard of Raleigh home
DREAMer deported as DHS disputes circumstances
US Navy makes nude photo sharing a punishable offense
Reluctantly, Durham BOE moves forward to find new leader
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Chapel Hill home heavily damaged by fire
PHOTOS: Close call when SUV lands in pond near Vass
PHOTOS: All American Tattoo Convention 2017
PHOTOS: Boats burned in Kerr Lake marina fire
More Photos