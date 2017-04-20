MANHATTAN, New York --A Brooklyn man has been stalking and harassing former President Obama's oldest daughter, Malia, at her internship, officials said.
The 30-year-old man first went on April 10 to the Tribeca building where she interns at the Weinstein Company.
Officials said he begged her to marry him, using a sign, and was escorted out by the U.S. Secret Service.
He was kicked out of a second building where she interns, this one in the West Village, on April 12.
Secret Service agents interviewed the man at his apartment the next day.
He was taken to a hospital for psychiatric evaluation.
Meanwhile, the Secret Service notified the New York City Police Department of the incident.