Police identify man fatally shot in Durham

Bernabe Dubon (WTVD)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Durham Police have identified the who was shot to death in Durham Sunday.

Authorities said 62-year-old Bernabe Dubon was shot around 8:40 a.m. in the 1500 block of Fidelity Drive.

Police have arrested three people in connection with the incident - Khalil Knight, 22, Kenneth Gibbs, 21, and Monet Wise, 23.

Knight was charged with murder and armed robbery, while Kenneth Gibbs, 21, and Monet Wise, 23, were charged with murder.

Gibbs also had some pending misdemeanor larceny and probation violation charges.

All three made their first court appearance Monday morning, where a judge ruled they be held without bond.

They are scheduled to appear in court again in July.
