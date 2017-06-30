NEWS

Police identify victim in Durham murder

EMBED </>More Videos

Durham police investigate deadly shooting at McDougald Terrace (WTVD)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities in Durham are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Friday morning.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

It happened around 6 a.m. at the McDougald Terrace Apartments.

The shooting happened at the McDougald Terrace apartments in Durham Friday morning



Police were called about the shooting near East Lawson Street and Wabash Street. Officers later found 27-year-old Carl Suitt Jr. in between two of the public housing community's buildings.

Authorities also found numerous shell casings in a nearby parking lot.

Police say no arrests have been made at this time.

Some residents at the apartment complex said they suspected gang violence, but Durham police say they do not believe that is the case.

"It's hard trying to raise a child in a neighborhood where you can't leave them unattended" one mother told ABC11. "You don't know what could happen ... she could be the next target."

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsshootingDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump scolds press during disorderly photo op
Shark bites man off North Carolina coast
Man uses fidget spinners to try to lure children to his car
Trump's attacks on 'Morning Joe' hosts have some defenders
More News
Top Stories
Crash backs up traffic on I-95 north of Fayetteville
Rapper G Yamazawa brings the Bull City to the world
Shark bites man off North Carolina coast
Thieves smash their way into Durham store
Part of North Myrtle Beach under swimming advisory
DA: Teen shot dead in road rage incident; suspect sought
Video shows dog tied to moving trailer
Show More
RDU releases surveillance photos of missing woman
Officer helps woman after stopping her for speeding
Can you solve the mystery of this flag?
'Morning Joe' hosts respond to Trump's attacks
Woman who pleaded guilty to running over US sailor: 'I deeply regret what happened'
More News
Top Video
Rapper G Yamazawa brings the Bull City to the world
Thieves smash their way into Durham store
Rolesville sandwich shop hires people with autism
NC State track and field athletes make Team USA
More Video