Police identify woman killed in Fayetteville crash

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --Fayetteville police said a woman was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Pamalee Drive early Saturday morning.
Thiry-year-old Courtney Shantrell Billue lost control of the vehicle and slammed into a tree in the 1800 block of Pamalee Drive around 1:16 a.m.
Police said Billue was pronounced dead at the scene.
Pamalee Drive between Murchison Road and Cain Road was closed while crews investigated.
All Lanes on Pamalee Dr are now back open. https://t.co/RVXITbt2ZS— Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) January 14, 2017
Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact officers with the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1830 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type "4Tip" followed by your message).
