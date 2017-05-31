NEWS

Police investigate decomposed body found in North Carolina apartment

(Shutterstock)

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina --
Police are investigating after a decomposed body was found at a North Carolina apartment complex.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports the body of 36-year-old Andrew Dustin Eubank was discovered May 24 at a property owned by the Housing Authority of the City of Asheville. Asheville police spokeswoman Christina Hallingse says no official cause of death had been determined by Tuesday, and homicide has not been ruled out.

Investigative documents say police couldn't initially determine the body's age or sex because of decomposition. The apartment's tenant hadn't lived at the home since May 9, and told police the residence should have been vacant.

Police have not said how long the body had been in the apartment.

Hallingse says forensic technicians and the state medical examiner's office have assisted with the investigation.

