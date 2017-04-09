NEWS

Police investigate Duke student robbery

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Durham Police Department is investigating a robbery of a Duke student that occurred off campus Saturday night.

At approximately 11:35 p.m., a student was robbed in the Harris Teeter Shopping Center on 9th Street.

The suspect is described as a male, dark complexion, about 5'7," and was wearing a black hoodie and a black bandanna.

The victim said that the suspect implied that he had a weapon before fleeing on Hillsborough Road toward Markham Avenue.

Police said no injuries were reported.

Those with any information related to this incident are asked to contact the Duke University Police Department at (919) 684-2444.

