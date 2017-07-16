NEWS

Police investigate fatal motorcycle accident in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina --
Fayetteville Police responded to a fatal motorcycle crash Sunday around 11:15 a.m. on Cedar Creek Road.

Police said that the motorcyclist was traveling on Cedar Creek Road towards Clinton Road when a silver SUV turned in the path of the motorcycle. The driver of the SUV was traveling on Cedar Creek Road and was turning left onto Locks Creek Road.

The motorcyclist was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the SUV was also taken to the hospital but was not seriously injured.


The Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit is actively investigating the crash and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Cedar Creek Road is currently closed between L A Dunham Road and Fields Road. The roadway is expected to be reopened for travel by 3:00 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.
