Police investigate possible explosive device behind Durham home

DURHAM (WTVD) --Authorities are currently investigating a call about a possible explosive device behind a Durham home.
On Monday, officers were called to a home on Springhouse Place after 2 p.m.
Officials believe the device may be inside of a hole on large landscaping rock in the backyard of the home.
Durham police are waiting for the Durham County Sheriff's Office bomb disposal unit to arrive.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.