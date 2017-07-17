NEWS

Police investigate possible explosive device behind Durham home

Durham police are waiting for the Durham County Sheriff's Office bomb disposal unit to arrive (WTVD)

DURHAM (WTVD) --
Authorities are currently investigating a call about a possible explosive device behind a Durham home.

On Monday, officers were called to a home on Springhouse Place after 2 p.m.

Officials believe the device may be inside of a hole on large landscaping rock in the backyard of the home.

Durham police are waiting for the Durham County Sheriff's Office bomb disposal unit to arrive.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.
