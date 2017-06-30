NEWS

Police investigating fatal shooting at Durham apartment complex

The shooting happened at the McDougald Terrace apartments in Durham Friday morning (Chopper 11 HD)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities in Durham are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Friday morning.

It happened around 6 a.m. at the McDougald Terrace apartments.

Police were called about the shooting in the area of East Lawson Street and Wabash Street. Officers later found the victim in between two of the public housing community's buildings.

Authorities also found numerous shell casings in a nearby parking lot.

