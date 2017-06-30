Authorities in Durham are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Friday morning.It happened around 6 a.m. at the McDougald Terrace apartments.Police were called about the shooting in the area of East Lawson Street and Wabash Street. Officers later found the victim in between two of the public housing community's buildings.Authorities also found numerous shell casings in a nearby parking lot.ABC11 will update this story as more information becomes available.