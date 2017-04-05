DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --Authorities in Durham are investigating a fatal crash after a car slammed into a tree late Tuesday night.
It happened around 11 p.m. on Sprunt Avenue near Bellevue Avenue.
Police say a driver lost control of their vehicle and slammed into a tree.
Several people were inside the car. At least one person was killed and others suffered life-threatening injuries.
Police are investigating why the driver lost control.
Further details surrounding the incident have not been released.