Durham police investigating fatal crash after car slams into tree

Authorities in Durham are investigating a crash that injured multiple people in Durham Tuesday night. (WTVD)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities in Durham are investigating a fatal crash after a car slammed into a tree late Tuesday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. on Sprunt Avenue near Bellevue Avenue.

Police say a driver lost control of their vehicle and slammed into a tree.

Several people were inside the car. At least one person was killed and others suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating why the driver lost control.

Further details surrounding the incident have not been released.

