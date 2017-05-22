Police investigating shooting at Fayetteville restaurant

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --Fayetteville police are investigating a shooting after bullets flew into a Zaxby's restaurant early Monday morning.
It happened around midnight at the restaurant on Cliffdale Road, near Raeford Road.
Police say there was only one employee inside the eatery at the time of the shooting. That person was not hurt.
The shots did cause damage to the restaurant's windows.
Police said they do not have any information on the suspects.
