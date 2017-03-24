NEWS

Police investigating shooting in downtown Raleigh

Police activity near Harrington and Hargett streets, not far from Nash Square in downtown Raleigh (ABC11 Reporter Gloria Rodriguez)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities in Raleigh are investigating a shooting near a downtown nightclub that left one man injured early Friday morning.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. near Harrington and West Hargett streets, not far from Legends Nightclub.

Authorities tell ABC11 that the man was shot once and taken to WakeMed. His condition is unknown at this time.



A person was seen being taken away in handcuffs at the scene, but police said it was not related to this shooting.



Further details surrounding the investigation have not been released.

The Raleigh/Wake City-County Bureau of Identification is currently at the scene.

ABC11 will update this story as more details become available.

