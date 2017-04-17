NEWS

Police investigating stabbing at downtown Raleigh bar

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities are investigating an early Monday morning stabbing at a downtown Raleigh bar.

It happened just before 2 a.m. at the Cornerstone Tavern, an outdoor bar in the 600 block of Glenwood Avenue.

Police tell ABC11 that no life-threatening injuries were reported. EMS crews were at the scene.

Officers have not filed any charges at this time.

Further details surrounding the incident have not been released.

