Police investigating stabbing at downtown Raleigh bar

Authorities are investigating an early Monday morning stabbing at a downtown Raleigh bar.It happened just before 2 a.m. at the Cornerstone Tavern, an outdoor bar in the 600 block of Glenwood Avenue.Police tell ABC11 that no life-threatening injuries were reported. EMS crews were at the scene.Officers have not filed any charges at this time.Further details surrounding the incident have not been released.ABC11 will update this story as details become available.