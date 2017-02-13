In Richmond Co. after a triple murder; spoke with victim's family who said this was domestic violence @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/zMC8FY7Q71 — DaShawn Brown (@DaShawnWSOC9) February 12, 2017

Police are investigating a triple homicide Sunday afternoon in Ellerbe, North Carolina.Police say Gloria Durham, 60, and her two children, Samuel Durham, 42 and Latasha Durham, 38, were killed,reports.The suspect, Steve Smith, was charged with three counts of murder, breaking and entering and lying to law enforcement.Three young children were home, but they were not harmed. The victims' family toldthat children were 8-months-old, 4 and 10-years-old.