Police officers in Morrisville are encouraging residents to lock their doors and windows after a series of six break-ins this past week.Authorities said the incidents happened during the daytime, and the suspects are gaining entry through the back of homes."We live in a very safe community, however residents should not take their safety for granted," Police Chief Patrice Andrews said in a statement. "People should lock their door, and set alarm systems if they have them, every time they leave their home."Morrisville police are working with other local police departments to determine if the recent incidents in Morrisville may be related to break-ins in other communities.Authorities say if you come home and notice anything unusual or think it may have been broken into, leave the house, go to a nearby safe area, and call 911.