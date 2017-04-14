Police: Man charged with dismembering a 75-year-old man

Authorities say they've arrested a Richmond County man in connection with the death and dismemberment of a Winston-Salem man.News outlets report 31-year-old Adrion Demare Whorley, of Rockingham, was arrested Thursday and charged with murder and concealing the death of 75-year-old John Douglas Agnew.Police say they found Agnew's body after being called to make a welfare check at his townhome Monday.Winston-Salem police Lt. Mike Cardwell says Whorley and Agnew were acquaintances, but declined to comment further on the men's relationship.It's unclear if Whorley has an attorney.