Police: Man checks out of hospital, steals ambulance

Authorities on Long Island say an 83-year-old man has been arrested after checking himself out of a hospital and stealing an ambulance.Police say Donald Winkler, of Merrick, was upset with the quality of care he was receiving and checked himself out of Nassau University Medical Center around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators say Winkler then stole an ambulance from the hospital parking lot that had the keys in the ignition.Police say they later found the man at a nearby 7-Eleven. Investigators say he admitted to taking the ambulance.Winkler was arrested, taken back to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation. Bail was set at $3,000 at a bedside arraignment.Winkler is charged with second-degree grand larceny. He is represented by Legal Aid, which does not comment on pending cases.