Police: Man fondled female student inside UNC library

UNC Police are investigating a report of a man in his mid-40s fondling a female student inside Davis Library on Thursday.The incident happened around 11 a.m., the victim told police.The suspect was described as a man in his mid-40s, standing about 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighing around 200 pounds. He was wearing a fisherman-style hat, a short-sleeved tan shirt with a black collar, dark pants, a gold watch, and carrying a green backpack.If anyone has information concerning the identity or whereabouts of this individual, please call 9-1-1.