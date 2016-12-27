Police: Man shot himself during chase in Mebane

Police in Mebane say a man wanted in an Orange County shooting Monday shot himself as they chased his car.The chase began just after 8 p.m. when an officer spotted a car that was the subject of a BOLO (be on the lookout) and tried to stop it.The driver refused to pull over and took off in a chase that was taken over by the North Carolina Highway Patrol.Officers used "stop sticks" twice to flatten the vehicle's tires, but the car kept going.The chase went out into Alamance County and then back into Mebane where it ended on S. 5th Street when the car went off the road and hit a tree.When officers approached, they found the driver with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and a gun lying on the passenger side of the car.The man was taken to Duke University Medical Center where his condition is unknown. His name has not been released.Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Mebane Police Department at (919) 563-9031 or Alamance County Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.