Police: Man wanted in North Carolina slaying arrested in Maryland

(Shutterstock file photo)

HAGERSTOWN, Maryland --
Troopers conducting speed enforcement in western Maryland have arrested a man who police say was wanted in relation to a North Carolina slaying.

Police said in a statement that troopers spotted a Nissan Maxima traveling around 90 mph on Interstate 70 early Monday and began pursuing the vehicle. The car eventually stopped in the Hagerstown area and troopers arrested the driver.

Using the driver's passport, police say troopers identified the driver, 29-year-old Sean Flores of Los Angeles, as the person wanted in a Raleigh, North Carolina, slaying and verified that the car was taken during that slaying.

Police say Flores is being held in relation to the North Carolina warrant and he's charged with speeding and other traffic offenses. Raleigh Police have been notified of his arrest.
