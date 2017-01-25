NEWS

Man whose drug sentence was commuted by Obama 'executed' in halfway house, police say

SAGINAW, Mich. --
Police say a man whose drug-related prison sentence was commuted in November by President Barack Obama has been fatally shot at a federal halfway house in Michigan.

State police say two men wearing masks and carrying assault-style rifles went into the house Monday night with plans to kill 31-year-old Damarlon Thomas, a former Saginaw gang member.

Lt. David Kaiser says Thomas was shot several times by one man as the other held some of the roughly two dozen people at the home at gunpoint. Kaiser tells The Saginaw News that Thomas was "executed." WSGW-AM says Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thomas had been sentenced to 19 years in prison in 2008 on a cocaine charge, but with the commutation the sentence was to expire in March.
Related Topics:
newsmurderpresident barack obamadrugu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
At Least 80 Sick in Massive Mumps Outbreak
Sex trafficking victim says she was in Houston for Super Bowl
HS student dies following intramural basketball game
President Trump: Construction of Border Wall Will Begin in Months
More News
Top Stories
IKEA coming to Cary? Town mayor weighs in
Man critically injured in Fayetteville drive-by shooting
A 7-year-old sexual predator? The I-Team investigates
Dow eclipses 20,000 for the first time
Police: Man posing as AT&T rep tries to scam resident
NC speaker names chief of staff as 2017 session resumes
Woman: 'Lesbianism' listed as condition on medical chart
Show More
Teacher dies after collapsing at Fayetteville school
Diabetic girl searches for lost service pup in Chapel Hill
Trump to order investigation into 'voter fraud'
NC lawmakers, governor ready for showdown Wednesday
Protesters' chase of McCrory blurs lines of free speech
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Meet the Puppy Bowl starting line-up
PHOTOS: N.C. State beats Duke in Durham for first time since 1995
PHOTOS: Women's Marches around the world
PHOTOS: Trump inauguration balls and galas
More Photos