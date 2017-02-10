  • BREAKING NEWS Live now: Judges hear arguments on extending temporary block on law limiting governor's powers
NEWS

Police accuse Charlotte mother of using children in door-to-door 'cookie scam'

Nikeyshi Carzell (Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina --
Police have arrested a woman who they said used her children to sell cookies across Charlotte and then kept the money for herself.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrested Nikeyshi Carzell on Wednesday.

Investigators told WSOC that she used her children to target homes on Kirkgard Trail, Berewick Commons Parkway and Bald Eagle Drive.

The children would go door-to-door, claiming they were selling cookies, cookie dough, pretzels, popcorn and pizza for fundraisers, but officers said Carzell would keep the cash.

Police received several complaints about the children over the last few months.

Detectives are still working to figure out Carzell was involved in other cases.

The Girl Scouts organization wants to remind people that their girls will be in a branded uniform, have an official order form and will never be alone when selling cookies.

Carzell, 39, has been charged with four counts of obtaining property by false pretense.

