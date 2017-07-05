NEWS

Police: Multiple people shot after downtown Raleigh fireworks show

Raleigh Police are at the scene of a reported shooting outside a McDonald's restaurant on Tuesday night.

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Raleigh Police are still on the scene of shooting after officers say multiple people were shot following the downtown Fourth of July fireworks show.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. as people were leaving downtown after attending The Works! event.



The incident happened near Shaw University, outside a McDonald's restaurant on S. Wilmington Street and E. South Street. Police have the area blocked off.

A Raleigh police officer told media that two people were transported from the shooting scene.

The extent of their injuries are unknown.

Blount and Lenoir are also blocked off as police investigate.

