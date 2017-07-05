.@raleighpolice still on scene of shooting in downtown, officers say multiple people shot around 10:45pm following #4thOfJuly fireworks show pic.twitter.com/JCNWdCIXzA — Andrea Blanford (@AndreaABC11) July 5, 2017

Shooting call comes in not even an hour after people started to leave downtown Raleigh for #4thOfJuly fireworks

Raleigh Police are still on the scene of shooting after officers say multiple people were shot following the downtown Fourth of July fireworks show.It happened around 10:45 p.m. as people were leaving downtown after attending The Works! event.The incident happened near Shaw University, outside a McDonald's restaurant on S. Wilmington Street and E. South Street. Police have the area blocked off.A Raleigh police officer told media that two people were transported from the shooting scene.The extent of their injuries are unknown.Blount and Lenoir are also blocked off as police investigate.