The 911 phone call that led police to a westside apartment complex came from a 12-year-old girl. Investigators say around 4:00 a.m. on Thursday, the girl told dispatchers that her mother was being raped by a neighbor who had forced his way into their apartment."He forced the victim to undress in front of her children, and then he raped her," said Sgt. Reginald Porter of the Houston Police Department. "She was able to hand her phone off to one of the kids and told them in Arabic to call the police."Sgt. Porter said the woman is an immigrant from Iran who recently moved into the complex.Police say when they arrived, the suspect ran out of the victim's apartment naked. He was captured hours later under a nearby truck, still with no clothes on."He was naked when they caught him, and it's crazy because I have daughters," said neighbor Brandon Hatcher.The suspect has been identified as 42-year-old Bryce Scott. He lives with his two children and his own mother in an upstairs unit. The victim and her two children live in a downstairs unit."I could have been walking my kid to school this morning, and he could have been hiding underneath my truck or attacked me, and that makes me real uncomfortable," said Andria Perez, one of many neighbors who were shocked by the details of the incident.Investigators say the victim and Scott knew each other because their children played in the common courtyard in the complex. Other neighbors who did not want to comment on camera told Eyewitness News that they saw Scott outside often with his own children. They described him as nice, and said that they could never have imagined he would have been arrested naked and charged with aggravated sexual assault."They always tell us know your neighbors but do you really know your neighbors? If you don't talk to them on a regular basis, you don't really know them," said Perez.Investigators say Scott left his ID and clothing in the victim's apartment when he ran out naked, so he was easily identified.