NEWS

Police: NC man charged with dismembering a 75-year-old

Adrion Demare Whorley (Forsyth County Sheriff's Office Detention Center)

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina --
Authorities say they've arrested a Richmond County man in connection with the death and dismemberment of a Winston-Salem man.

News outlets report 31-year-old Adrion Demare Whorley, of Rockingham, was arrested Thursday and charged with murder and concealing the death of 75-year-old John Douglas Agnew.

Police say they found Agnew's body after being called to make a welfare check at his townhome Monday.

Winston-Salem police Lt. Mike Cardwell says Whorley and Agnew were acquaintances, but declined to comment further on the men's relationship.

It's unclear if Whorley has an attorney.
Related Topics:
newsarrestWinston-Salem
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Woman captures snake hanging out of car window
Thousands bused out in mass evacuation of 4 besieged Syrian towns
24 people rescued from stalled roller coaster at Maryland Six Flags
Video captures moment 'MOAB' hit ISIS cave network
Dangerous fugitive who mailed manifesto to Trump captured in Wisconsin
More News
Top Stories
Justice Department drops NC LGBT rights lawsuit
Video captures moment 'MOAB' hit ISIS cave network
Rare homicide rattles Pittsboro after woman found dead
Thieves steal loved one's ashes from NC family's car
Woman captures snake hanging out of car window
36 ISIS militants killed by 'mother of all bombs': Afghan officials
Grandma outraged after student, 12, handcuffed by deputy
Show More
Cooking for a cause: Rescue Mission preps for Easter feast
Wife helps Wayne Co. inmate escape during trash pickup
N. Korean official blames Trump for region's 'vicious cycle'
Warm, dry holiday weekend!
Former Pinehurst elementary school teacher arrested
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Shooting at elementary school in San Bernardino, California
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
PHOTOS: U.S. launches missiles against Syria
PHOTOS: Tar Heels return home after national championship win
More Photos