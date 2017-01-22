Authorities say a woman has shot a man to death who broke into her Charlotte home and tried to attack her with a knife.Police said in a news release that 32-year-old Phuc Doan was killed around 1:30 p.m. Friday in a southwest Charlotte neighborhood.Kim Badger told several TV stations that she saw Doan trying to kick in the door of her neighbor's home and went outside to confront him, but he then forced his way into her home.Badger says she and her teenage son wrestled with Doan, who grabbed a knife and tried to stab them.Badger says she had no choice but to shoot him to save her and her son's lives.Police continue to investigate the shooting. No charges have been filed.