Authorities in Fayetteville are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect responsible for smashing the glass door of a gas station and taking lottery tickets, beer, and cigarettes.The incident happened just after midnight on March 30th at the Exxon gas station at 5631 Yadkin Road.Police said the suspect got into the business by throwing a large landscaping brick through the glass door.Surveillance video then recorded the man entering the business and stealing the lottery tickets, Budweiser beer, and Newport cigarettes.Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the video, or has any information regarding the burglary, is asked to contact Detective Z. Pittman with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 580-2282, or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visitingand completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type "4Tip" followed by your message).