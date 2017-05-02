NEWS

Police searching for Fayetteville gas station burglary suspect

EMBED </>More News Videos

Police are searching for the suspect who smashed a Fayetteville gas station's glass door and stole lottery tickets, beer, and cigarettes. (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities in Fayetteville are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect responsible for smashing the glass door of a gas station and taking lottery tickets, beer, and cigarettes.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The incident happened just after midnight on March 30th at the Exxon gas station at 5631 Yadkin Road.

Police said the suspect got into the business by throwing a large landscaping brick through the glass door.

Surveillance video then recorded the man entering the business and stealing the lottery tickets, Budweiser beer, and Newport cigarettes.

EMBED More News Videos

Raw video of Fayetteville gas station burglary


Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the video, or has any information regarding the burglary, is asked to contact Detective Z. Pittman with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 580-2282, or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type "4Tip" followed by your message).

Related Topics:
newsburglaryFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Missing couple found dead in Belize
1 dead, 3 injured in UT-Austin stabbing; suspect in custody: Police
Witnesses recount details of fatal UT-Austin stabbing
Military sexual assaults down, reporting of incidents up, survey finds
More News
Top Stories
Apex school step team show marred by racist Snapchat post
WATCH: Durham driver clashes with May Day protesters
$75 Mother's Day coupon from Bed Bath & Beyond is a scam
Wake County School Board to consider changes
Low-income Garner residents defiant; new owners stay mum
UNC researchers make big discovery in HIV/AIDS research
Raleigh residents prepare for Falls Lake release
Show More
I-Team: Child pornography on the rise in NC
NC chief justice urges passage of 'raise the age' legislation
Apex BB gun shooting suspects appear in court
Man charged in fatal hit-and-run returned to NC
2 NC students accused of showing nude photo of teacher
More News
Top Video
Wake County School Board to consider changes
Low-income Garner residents defiant; new owners stay mum
WATCH: Durham driver clashes with May Day protesters
Apex school step team show marred by racist Snapchat post
More Video