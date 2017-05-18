NEWS

Police: North Carolina woman hit boyfriend with car

(Shutterstock)

GREENVILLE, North Carolina --
Authorities in North Carolina say a woman ran over her boyfriend with her car, then called police to say he was the victim of a hit-and-run.

Greenville police were called to an intersection around 2:30 a.m. Thursday for a reported hit and run. Authorities say Patrick Harris was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Spokeswoman Kristen Hunter said 24-year-old Christian Snuggs called police to tell them she had hit her boyfriend with her car.

Investigators have called the incident a domestic assault. Snuggs was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. She is jailed on a $50,000 bond. It's not known if she has an attorney.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newshit and runGreenville
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Timeline: How we got from Flynn's firing to a special prosecutor
Trump's schedule for his foreign trip
Greenville toddler rescued from hot car as mom shopped
Woman killed, 22 injured after car plows into pedestrians in Times Square
US sanctions 8 Venezuelan Supreme Court judges
More News
Top Stories
Durham man racing to marry fiancé before she's deported
Your devices are listening, and saving...
Greenville toddler rescued from hot car as mom shopped
Mebane man accused of threatening judge on social media
Harrison Avenue reopens in Cary after water-main break
Dozens of Bloods members arrested in NC gang crackdown
1 killed, 22 hurt after driver plows car into NYC crowd
Show More
Fayetteville road closed after dump truck hits power pole
ABC11 gets sneak peek of Seymour Johnson air show
Woman with bearded dragon in bra charged with DWI
Alleged Chapel Hill flasher arrested
Graduation controversy hangs over Fayetteville school
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fiery crash closes I-95
NAMIWalks NC celebrates 13th anniversary
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 First Alert Weather Education Day at Mudcats Five County Stadium
More Photos