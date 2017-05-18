Police: North Carolina woman hit boyfriend with car

Authorities in North Carolina say a woman ran over her boyfriend with her car, then called police to say he was the victim of a hit-and-run.Greenville police were called to an intersection around 2:30 a.m. Thursday for a reported hit and run. Authorities say Patrick Harris was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.Spokeswoman Kristen Hunter said 24-year-old Christian Snuggs called police to tell them she had hit her boyfriend with her car.Investigators have called the incident a domestic assault. Snuggs was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. She is jailed on a $50,000 bond. It's not known if she has an attorney.