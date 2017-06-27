NEWS

Police: North Carolina woman stabbed boyfriend

WILMINGTON, North Carolina --
A North Carolina woman has been arrested after police say she stabbed her boyfriend with a kitchen knife.

Wilmington Police Department spokeswoman Linda Thompson tells local media 36-year-old Tiffany Walker was arrested around 3:30 a.m. Monday and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to inflict serious injury.

Thompson says officers responded to a home and found that a man had been stabbed with a kitchen knife. His injuries weren't life-threatening.

Further information hasn't been released. It's unclear if Walker has an attorney.
