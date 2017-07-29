NEWS

Police officer gets desk duty for wearing 'racist' shirt

(Shutterstock)

WASHINGTON (WTVD) --
A Washington police officer is under investigation for wearing a T-shirt to court that an advocacy group says has a racist symbol and offensive images.

Local media report the unidentified officer was assigned to desk duty Friday and ordered to have no contact with the public, pending an investigation. Police Chief Peter Newsham called the T-shirt "disgraceful."

The black shirt shows the Grim Reaper holding a rifle under a District of Columbia flag. Above the image is the word "Powershift" with a cross embedded in the letter "o."

That image is a "sun cross," which advocacy groups say white supremacist groups use in their logos and imagery.

The group Law 4 Black Lives DC has filed a complaint against the officer and posted an online petition demanding his firing.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newswashington d.c.racisminvestigationWashington
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Outer Banks outage: Visitor evacuation ordered for Hatteras
Man burned after mystery package explodes on his doorstep
Some Trump aides push to move Attorney General Sessions to Homeland Security
Doctor in labor delivers patient's baby
More News
Top Stories
Authorities identify body found at Falls Lake
Man killed in Durham shooting
Man burned after mystery package explodes on his doorstep
An autumn-like treat on the way!
Outer Banks outage: Visitor evacuation ordered for Hatteras
John Kelly brings military bearing to White House staff
Dogs found in 'squalor' in California home
FDA to target addictive levels of nicotine in cigarettes
Show More
After health bill crashes, McConnell just wants to 'move on'
Authorities search Falls Lake for possible drowning victim
Raleigh mom charged after children left alone overnight
Judge refuses to lower bail for teen who live streamed crash
Fayetteville residents frustrated over dam repair plans
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: New Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh
PHOTOS: ACC Football Kickoff
PHOTOS: 2017 ESPYS red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
More Photos